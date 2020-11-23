Sections
BJP will form govt in Maharashtra in next 3 months: Union minister

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:43 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Aurangabad

BJP MP Raosaheb Danve in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The BJP will form a government in Maharashtra in the next two to thee months for which it has made preparations, senior party leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve said on Monday.

Danve made this statement while addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Parbhani as part of the party’s campaign for the next month’s Legislative Council election to Aurangabad Graduate constituency.

Shirish Boralkar is the BJP’s candidate for the forthcoming MLC poll.

“BJP workers should not think that our government will not come into existence in Maharashtra. We will form a government in the next two-three months. We have worked out the mathematics. We are waiting for the ongoing elections to (the Legislative Council) to get over,” the Jalna MP said.



Danve’s statement came on the first anniversary of the short-lived government formed by Devendra Fadnavis with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis and Pawar were administered oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on this day last year.

However, that government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led MVA administration to assume office a few days later with the support of the NCP and the Congress.

Interestingly, Danve’s statement came hours after Fadnavis told reporters in Aurangabad that if the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government falls, the oath ceremony of the dispensation that would replace it would not take place at dawn as was the case a year ago.

“If the present government in the state collapses, the oath ceremony will not take place at dawn. But such incidents need not be remembered,” the former CM said.

Fadnavis had earlier said on many occasions that the MVA government would fall on its own due to “internal differences” among its three constituents.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister of the MVA government on November 28. Ajit Pawar is Thackeray’s deputy in the present MVA government.

