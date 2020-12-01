Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BJP will not tolerate Pakistan’s ‘policy of bloodshed’ in J-K: Raina

BJP will not tolerate Pakistan’s ‘policy of bloodshed’ in J-K: Raina

“We will not tolerate Pakistan’s policy of bloodshed…. Anyone whether a terrorist, separatist, politician or Tukde Tukde gang leaders like Shehla Rashid will be dealt with sternly,” Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said in a statement.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina addresses a press conference at the party office in Jammu. (PTI/ File photo)

Stern action will be taken against leaders who have “bled” Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday.

“We will not tolerate Pakistan’s policy of bloodshed…. Anyone whether a terrorist, separatist, politician or Tukde Tukde gang leaders like Shehla Rashid will be dealt with sternly,” Raina said in a statement.

The BJP leader’s remarks came a day after Abdul Rashid Shora, the estranged father of student activist Shehla Rashid, levelled serious allegations against her, demanding that a probe be initiated into her NGOs and also accused her of having taken a huge amount of money for joining politics in Kashmir, a charge denied by her.

Shehla termed her father’s statement “absolutely disgusting and baseless” and said this was his reaction after a court barred him entry into their Srinagar house on November 17 in response to a complaint filed by the family against him for alleged domestic violence.



Raina alleged, “Hurriyat Conference, Tukde Tukde gang’s Shehla Rashid, (former MLA) Engineer Rashid and (businessman) Zahoor Watali  and some other political leaders have been running their ‘shop of death’ in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 30 years.

“They have bled Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan from whom they are taking money and their hand is behind the killing of innocent people.” He said they are not leaders or well-wishers of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They stand exposed today. All such people who are involved in treason against the country or make an attempt to bleed J&K will be dealt with sternly,” Raina said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India, says govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:05 IST
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
Dec 01, 2020 16:59 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 17:06 IST

latest news

Nirav Modi’s remand extended in UK, final hearings in 2021
Dec 01, 2020 17:10 IST
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Dec 01, 2020 17:09 IST
Aditya Narayan wedding: Udit Narayan dances with son in the baraat
Dec 01, 2020 17:10 IST
Mumbai school events: DAV holds Model UN to hone students’ skills, knowledge
Dec 01, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.