BJP will suffer a political blow in 2021 says Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a rally at Sanukpahari in the district, she said, “The BJP is a curse for the country. It has to be stopped. It did not win the Bihar assembly elections. It defeated others through manipulation”

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 04:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bankura: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sunuk Pahari in Bankura district, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI25-11-2020_000126B) (PTI)

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for “defeating other parties through manipulation”, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the party will suffer a political blow in 2021.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, launched her party’s campaign for the state assembly elections, due early next year, from Bankura district on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally at Sanukpahari in the district, she said, “The BJP is a curse for the country. It has to be stopped. It did not win the Bihar assembly elections. It defeated others through manipulation.”

The BJP emerged as the second largest party with 74 seats in the recently concluded Bihar assembly polls.

“I will take complete responsibility from now on. I was too involved in administrative duties and could not give so much time (to the party). That’s why I am starting with Bankura,” Banerjee said. “I promise you (BJP) will not win a single assembly seat in Bankura next year. Some people think that if by chance you come to power they may make a fortune. Let me clarify that you stand no chance in the Bengal polls,” she said.

Addressing an election meeting in Birbhum district, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “The TMC cannot win the polls through manipulation and intimidation. Central forces will be deployed near polling booths and local policemen will be posted far away.”

