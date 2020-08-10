Sections
Home / India News / BJP worker attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam dies of injuries: Report

BJP worker attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam dies of injuries: Report

Abdul Hamid Najar, the district president of Budgam BJP’s Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was on his morning walk when the gunmen fired at him near Ompora.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 08:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The attack on Abdul Hamid Najar was the third one a BJP leader or worker in the last five days. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo )

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam died on Monday morning after he was attacked by unidentified gunmen on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Abdul Hamid Najar, the district president of Budgam BJP’s Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was on his morning walk when the gunmen fired at him near Ompora.

The 38-year-old was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar after the attack.

This was the third attack on a BJP leader or worker in the last five days.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP primary schools to get high speed net for virtual classes  
Aug 10, 2020 09:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s daily Covid-19 tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight and all the latest news
Aug 10, 2020 09:00 IST
South Asian origin Canadians worst-hit due to job losses caused by Covid-19
Aug 10, 2020 08:53 IST
Disabled girl gang raped in Rajasthan’s Dausa, three detained
Aug 10, 2020 08:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.