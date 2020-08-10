BJP worker attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam dies of injuries: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The attack on Abdul Hamid Najar was the third one a BJP leader or worker in the last five days. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo )

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam died on Monday morning after he was attacked by unidentified gunmen on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Abdul Hamid Najar, the district president of Budgam BJP’s Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was on his morning walk when the gunmen fired at him near Ompora.

The 38-year-old was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar after the attack.

This was the third attack on a BJP leader or worker in the last five days.