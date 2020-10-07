BJP worker escapes terror attack in Kashmir, PSO dies defending him

Additional security force was rushed to the site of shoot out in Ganderbal after the information about the terror attack was received. (PTI Photo)

A terrorist and a cop were killed in an attack on a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday evening when a terrorist opened fire on BJP activist Ghulam Qadir at Nunar Ganderbal leading to retaliatory fire by the personal security officer of the activist.

Local reports said the attack happened when Qadir was at his home in the evening. Kashmir police confirmed that a terrorist had been killed in the incident and one of the personal security officers of the activist succumbed to the injuries received during the shoot out.

A police official manning the police control room at Ganderbal said that more police personnel were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. “Full details are not yet clear,” he said.

Also Read: LeT terrorists behind Monday’s attack on CRPF personnel in J-K identified: IGP Kashmir

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Paswal said,”It was an attack by the militant and then retaliation. More policemen also rushed to the spot. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the militant. “

On September 23, suspected terrorists fired upon BDC chairman of Khag Bopinder Singh at Dalwach Khag in Budgam, where he was on a visit to his ancestral home, police said.

Lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Singh’s family and expressed grief and solidarity with the family members.

“The L-G said that such attacks on flag bearers of democracy in Kashmir would not be tolerated, and the perpetrators would be dealt with by appropriate agencies,” a government spokesman said.

He assured political activists all support from the government and reaffirmed the government’s resolve of bringing normalcy to life in Jammu & Kashmir