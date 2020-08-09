Sections
Home / India News / BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days

BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days

Thirty eight-year-old Abdul Hamid Najar was the district president of the BJP. Earlier, a sarpanch was killed in South Kashmir’s Qazigund area on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A general view of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. (AP File Photo)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam. He has been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital.

The police said that Abdul Hamid Najar was on morning walk when unidentified gunmen fired at him near Ompora.

Thirty eight-year-old Najar (who belongs to the Other Backward Class) was the district president of the BJP.

This is the third attack on a BJP leader or worker in last five days. Earlier, a sarpanch was killed in South Kashmir’s Qazigund area on Thursday.



The sarpanch, Sajjad Ahmad, was attacked outside his residence, the police said. He was rushed to the hospital where authorities declared him brought dead.

Another sarpanch Arif Ahmad Shah was also critically injured in the attack by terrorists in the same district.

After these attacks, three BJP workers had announced their dissociation with the party.

“We have resigned from the BJP. I am an unlettered person and earn my living as a labourer. I had joined BJP a few months back. I thought it is better to focus on my living and feed my family happily without any tension,” said Wani, a baker by profession.

Two other panchayat members - one of them affiliated with the Congress - had resigned after the attack.

Last month, former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother were killed inside their shop after militants fired on them from close range. Bari had a 10-member police security and all of them were suspended and arrested because they were not with him when he was attacked.

