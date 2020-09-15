Sections
BJP worker’s death triggers protests in Hooghly, Kolkata

BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, the party’s state youth front president Saumitra Khan and others leaders led a peaceful dharna outside the office of the sub-divisional police officer of Arambagh in Hooghly on Monday.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

In Kolkata, BJP youth front workers led a road block on Central Avenue and 10 of them were arrested for violating the law. (Image used for representation). (AP PHOTO.)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led protests in Kolkata and Hooghly district on Monday demanding an inquiry into the death of party worker Ganesh Roy whose body was found hanging from a tree at Goghat in Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday morning.

Relatives of Roy alleged that he was murdered by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, the party’s state youth front president Saumitra Khan and others leaders led a peaceful dharna outside the office of the sub-divisional police officer of Arambagh in Hooghly on Monday. “Our protests will continue. Roy is not the first BJP worker who was killed and hanged. This started during the panchayat polls in 2018,” said Basu.

In Kolkata, BJP youth front workers led a road block on Central Avenue and 10 of them were arrested for violating law.



The victim’s body was handed to his family on Monday evening and cremation was carried out. “Today, Roy’s home was found locked and his family is missing. The police must have taken them somewhere since we wanted to meet them,” alleged Khan.

Officers at the Goghat police station said they had no idea where the family had gone.

Nirmal Das, the sub-divisional police officer, told reporters on Sunday that no external injury was found on Roy’s body except the ligature mark on his neck.

