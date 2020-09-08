Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / BJP worker shot in south Bengal, party blames Trinamool Congress

BJP worker shot in south Bengal, party blames Trinamool Congress

BJP leaders identified the woman as Radharani Naskar. She is a BJP worker from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas. The victim had to be rushed to a state-run hospital.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 02:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

While the BJP has alleged that she was shot by goons backed by the TMC, the ruling party refuted the allegations saying that it was a conflict between two neighborhoods (HT PHOTO.)

A woman Bharatiya Janata Party worker was shot in her head in a village in south Bengal allegedly by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday.

BJP leaders identified the woman as Radharani Naskar. She is a BJP worker from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas. The victim had to be rushed to a state-run hospital.

Her condition was stated to be critical till reports last came in.

“One person has been detained for questioning. Investigation is going on,” said an officer of the Bishnupur police station.



While the BJP has alleged that she was shot by goons backed by the TMC, the ruling party refuted the allegations saying that it was a conflict between two neighborhoods.

“The miscreants had targeted the victim’s husband. But as he was not at home they attacked his wife and shot her. The TMC has unleashed terror on BJP leaders, workers and supporters. Police are a mute spectator,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha member Subhasis Chakraborty said: “The TMC is not at all related to this. What I gathered from the locality is that it was a conflict between two neighborhoods. The accused will be soon arrested.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:55 IST
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Sep 08, 2020 02:11 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Sep 07, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Demo classes for board students start at Sonepat’s govt school
Sep 08, 2020 02:48 IST
2 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana, hours after setting off landmine
Sep 08, 2020 02:43 IST
Install tree guards to protect saplings from monkeys: Delhi HC to NDMC
Sep 08, 2020 02:39 IST
Haryana records 2,224 new cases, 23 deaths, recovery rate slips to 78%
Sep 08, 2020 02:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.