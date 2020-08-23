Sections
Home / India News / BJP youth leader dies by suicide in Bengal village, party alleges foul play

BJP youth leader dies by suicide in Bengal village, party alleges foul play

Biman Ghosh, president of the BJP local unit, alleged that the Trinamool Congress had created circumstances that forced him to hang himself.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

TMC leaders dismissed the allegation, saying Mukherjee committed suicide at home and the ruling party had nothing to do with it. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

The body of Soubhik Mukherjee, president of a local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth front in the Goghat area of Bengal’s Hooghly district was found hanging inside his house at Nabasan village on Sunday morning.

Biman Ghosh, president of the BJP local unit, alleged that the Trinamool Congress had created circumstances that forced him to hang himself.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “Several BJP workers were killed by the TMC during the panchayat polls and their bodies were hanged to portray the crimes as suicide. Debendra Nath Roy, our legislator from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district, was also killed and hanged in early July.”

TMC leaders dismissed the allegation, saying Mukherjee committed suicide at home and the ruling party had nothing to do with it.



“The youth was a relative of mine. How can the BJP politicize every death like this? They should be sympathetic towards the family at least,” said TMC legislator from Goghat, Manas Majumdar.

“He went to attend a birthday dinner on Saturday evening and went to bed after returning home. I talked to his family,” said Majumdar.

“Local people told us that Mukherjee had a relationship with a class nine student but the minor girl’s family was opposed to the relationship,” an officer from the local police station said on condition of anonymity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A lot of livelihoods depend on studio work: Nikhil D’Souza
Aug 23, 2020 18:10 IST
Praggnanandhaa, Divya shine as India stuns China to qualify for quarters
Aug 23, 2020 18:10 IST
Murder accused found living inside a cave at Visapur
Aug 23, 2020 18:09 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor go for eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan
Aug 23, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.