Sections
Home / India News / Black man’s picture used to describe ‘ugly’ in text book triggers row in Bengal

Black man’s picture used to describe ‘ugly’ in text book triggers row in Bengal

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said that two teachers of the school have already been suspended.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:58 IST

By Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The teachers who were involved in selecting the book have apologized saying they overlooked the picture. (GETTY IMAGES.)

The picture of a black man was used to illustrate the word ‘ugly’ in a text book that was being taught in a government school in Bengal’s Burdwan district.

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said that two teachers of the school have already been suspended.

“The book was not recommended by the government. The school’s teachers had selected it as a reference book. Two teachers have already been suspended,” said Chatterjee on Thursday.

On May 25, George Floyd, a black man was killed when a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on his neck. The incident triggered a wave of protests in the US and other countries.



The book called Child’s Study was being taught in the pre-primary section of Burdwan Municipal Girls’ School.

“As the English book was meant for children studying in pre-primary section, it used pictures to illustrate each alphabet. For example an apple’s picture was used to illustrate the alphabet ‘A’. When it came to ‘U’ a black man’s picture was used alongside the word ‘ugly’ written below. The picture of an umbrella was also used to illustrate the alphabet U,” said an official of the state education department.

The school’s teachers who were involved in selecting the book have apologized saying they overlooked the picture.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. The teachers have apologized. They should have been more careful,” said S Mullick, the headmistress of the school. Mullick, too has been suspended.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Now, high-footfall markets in Chandigarh want to open on all days
Jun 12, 2020 01:43 IST
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Jun 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Chandigarh administration to focus on keeping Covid-related death rate low
Jun 12, 2020 01:35 IST
Dow sinks 1,600 points as Covid-19 cases rise in US, deflating optimism
Jun 12, 2020 01:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.