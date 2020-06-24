Black rice from Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli to be exported to Australia and New Zealand

Farmer Ravi Prakash Maurya with his crop of black rice in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (File photo)

Produced by a group of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district - known as the rice bowl of eastern UP - black rice will now be exported to the foreign countries.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has already started planning for the same, divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal said.

At a function chaired by Agarwal in Chandauli recently, an exporter purchased around 90 metric tonnes of the raw black rice (black paddy) at the rate of ₹85 per kilogram.

Agarwal has appealed to the farmers to grow black paddy because that way the farmers will get a very good price of their produce.

Assistant general manager of APEDA, CB Singh, said 900 quintals (90 metric tonnes) of black paddy, which has anti-diabetic qualities, had been produced by a group of around 300 farmers in Chandauli district. Per kilogram price of paddy is Rs 85 and after processing, it comes for Rs 160.

He said there is a plan to export this rice. In the beginning, it will be exported to Australia and New Zealand and later to other countries.

A formal meeting between the exporter and farmers was organized in the district so that the farmers sell the produce to the exporters.

Singh said the APEDA was motivating more farmers to grow black rice because of the soil of Chandauli district was very favourable for paddy farming.

With the support of APEDA, green chilly, vegetables and recently Banarasi Langda mangoes have been exported to Dubai and London.