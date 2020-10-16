‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visit the accused houses and questioned the family members of the four accused in the Hathras gang-rape case. (ANI Photo)

Investigating the case of alleged gang rape and murder of Hathras woman, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed to have recovered clothes stained in ‘blood colour’ from the house of one of the four accused, Luv Kush Sikarwar. However, Sikarwar’s family has refuted the claims.

They claimed that Ravi Sikarwar, the elder brother of the accused, works as a painter in a factory and thus his clothes had red stains and it was not ‘blood stain’ as perhaps suspected by the agency.

“Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stayed for two and half hours and kept on searching material in our house. They found clothes with red colour on it and took that along,” said Lalit Sikarwar, the younger brother of Luv Kush Sikarwar.

“In fact these clothes are of my elder brother Ravi Sikarwar who works in a paint factory and thus it had red stains on it. They were not blood stains as understood by the CBI team which took it along,” said Lalit in a videographed message.

The CBI team is in the village for the past four days and has interacted with the victim’s father and brothers. They had also taken one of the victim’s brothers to the crime scene. The mother and aunt of the victim had also gone to the millet field, the crime spot, in the outskirts of village Boolgarhi of Hathras.

The CBI team had visited the houses of all the four accused on Thursday and had extensively interrogated their family members.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) has claimed to have completed its investigation in the gang rape case. The three-member SIT, constituted by UP government, had begun its investigation on September 30 and taken statements of members of victim’s family, family of the accused and other villagers.

Initially, the SIT was allocated a week’s time to complete investigation, but it was later extended by ten days.