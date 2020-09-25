Sections
'BMC action mala-fide, Kangana Ranaut had differences with people in power': Lawyer tells Bombay HC

‘BMC action mala-fide, Kangana Ranaut had differences with people in power’: Lawyer tells Bombay HC

The court was hearing Kangana Ranaut’s petition against BMC for demolishing parts of her bungalow on September 9. The actor had sued the municipal corporation and its officials, claiming Rs 2 crore in compensation for the demolition that she alleged was an outcome of malice.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 16:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut waves as she arrives at her office, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive, at Pali Hill in Mumbai. (PTI)

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer on Friday said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) action demolishing portions of her bungalow was driven by ideological differences as the Bollywood actor had “differences with people in power”.

The court was hearing Kangana Ranaut’s petition against BMC for demolishing parts of her bungalow on September 9. The actor had sued the municipal corporation and its officials, claiming Rs 2 crore in compensation for the demolition that she alleged was an outcome of malice and not an implementation of the civic body’s rules.

“BMC action is mala-fide as she had “differences with people in power and ideological differences”. The timing of the action clearly shows that there is “malice in fact” and “malice in law” on the part of the authorities,” Ranaut’s lawyer Birendra Saraf said in the high court on Friday, reported Live Law.

Saraf also told the court that the actor is at logger heads with Maharashtra Government over some issues. “She has displeased a party in power with her open views. She had to face life threats and had to seek special protection,” the lawyer told the court, reported Live Law.

