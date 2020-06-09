Sections
BMC allows markets, shops to function for full working hours in Mumbai

BMC allows markets, shops to function for full working hours in Mumbai

All shops will remain closed on Sundays till June 30, but have been allowed to follow the revised working hours between Monday and Saturday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:40 IST

By Mehul Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The odd-even rule of the opening of the shops is still being adhered to in line with the BMC’s earlier circular issued last week. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities on Tuesday made an amendment to the circular on the phase-wise lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since end-March to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Mumbai under the Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again campaign and have allowed all markets, shops, and business establishments, except shopping malls and market complexes, to remain open for normal working hours instead of 9 am and 5 pm that was announced last week.

“Though the normal working hours of shops have been restored, the night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am is still in force,” a BMC official said.

Viren Shah, president, Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, said, “We had demanded to the civic authorities that shops are allowed to operate between 11 am and 8 pm since those selling non-essential items don’t open as early at 9 and closing them at 5 pm was also quite inconvenient. We’ll ask all shopkeepers to shut their establishments by 8 pm, as the night curfew is still in force from 9 pm and people are expected to reach home before that.”

However, the odd-even rule of the opening of the shops is still being adhered to in line with the BMC’s earlier circular issued last week.



All shops will remain closed on Sundays till June 30, but have been allowed to follow the revised working hours between Monday and Saturday.

The civic body authorities have also made it clear that though outdoor physical activities are allowed amid the easing of lockdown restrictions in Mumbai, there is a ban on garden equipment such as open-air gymnasiums and swings for children.

The employees of educational institutions, including universities, are allowed to report to work but only for non-teaching purposes such as evaluation of answer sheets.

