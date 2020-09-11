BMC: Charges of harassment false

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of an office owned by actor Kangana Ranaut after it found substantial changes were done on the premises in deviation from the sanctioned plan, the Shiv Sena-controlled civic agency told the Bombay high court in an affidavit on Thursday. BMC also said the actor’s allegations of harassment and mala fide action by BMC were false and unwarranted.

The civic body’s action against Ranaut’s office in Bandra’s Pali Hill on Wednesday triggered a controversy with the actor approaching the high court seeking relief. Her plea argued that the demolition process was initiated in a hurried manner with ulterior motives.

A division bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla stayed the demolition process — by then the drive was almost complete — and sought to know how the civic body entered the premises when the owner was not present. Ranaut returned to Mumbai from her home state of Himachal Pradesh later that day.

In its affidavit, BMC said the actor did not disclose at least 14 alterations in her petition and only sought an urgent stay on the demolition activity. Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, authorises BMC to demolish an illegal construction 24 hours after issuance of a notice seeking a reply. If the response is not satisfactory, a competent officer is authorised to act. Ranaut was issued a notice on Tuesday. She had sought seven days to respond.

The affidavit said BMC officials followed all procedures for inspecting the site with proper permissions.

When the court pointed out that Ranaut’s petition was filed in haste, advocate Rizwan Siddiqui admitted to the same and sought permission to amend the petition.

He submitted that he also wanted to put on record various facts and communications, which his client had with the concerned BMC ward office over two years. The court permitted the same.

The court directed Siddiqui to make the amendments and file a rejoinder to the BMC affidavit till Monday. It directed BMC to file its affidavit on the amended petition and posted the matter for hearing on September 22.