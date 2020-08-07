Sections
Home / India News / BMC exempts Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine, allows him to travel back to Patna

BMC exempts Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine, allows him to travel back to Patna

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have exempted Bihar-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari from mandatory 14-day home quarantine by...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 11:40 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have exempted Bihar-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari from mandatory 14-day home quarantine by allowing him to return to Patna before Saturday (August 8).

The decision was taken following a letter from the Bihar Police to facilitate Tiwari’s return to Patna for resuming his duty.

Bihar Police’s letter came in the backdrop of the Nitish Kumar-led government giving its consent to transfer actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this week.

CBI registered a first information report (FIR) in the case on Thursday.



Mumbai Police is probing the case after the actor was found dead by suicide in his Bandra apartment on June 14 following which Maharashtra government ordered an investigation into his death.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, has responded to Bihar Police’s letter.

“It is surprising and unfortunate to note that a visiting senior officer before proceeding to Mumbai has not acquainted himself with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) quarantine guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government to arrest the spread of the pandemic in the state. It may be noted that the guidelines are available in the public domain,” the BMC letter stated.

Tiwari had arrived in Mumbai to investigate Rajput’s death on Sunday (August 2) evening and was asked by the civic body authorities to remain under a 14-day quarantine, as per the state government’s rule for domestic air travellers.

“Considering that it is only the fifth day of his arrival and since the request to exempt from home isolation to go back to Patna has come from Patna Police, and considering the provision in the SOP (standard operating procedure) to exempt passengers on a short duration visit, it is decided to exempt Mr. Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine subject to fulfilling the following conditions. He shall leave Maharashtra before the seventh day of the start of quarantine (before August 8),” the letter stated.

Tiwari was quarantined at the SRPF camp in Goregaon, where he had put up upon his arrival to Mumbai.

On Thursday, four personnel of Bihar Police, who was in Mumbai since July 27 to investigate Rajput’s death, also flew back to Patna.

Tiwari has been advised to travel to the domestic airport in Mumbai while using precautionary measures against the raging viral outbreak, including personal protective equipment (PPE) items.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
Aug 07, 2020 12:09 IST
Worried about your kids’ mental health? Here’s what experts recommend
Aug 07, 2020 12:06 IST
Tate Museum faces heat over racist mural in gallery’s ‘most amusing room’
Aug 07, 2020 12:07 IST
Anand can’t get over sweet birthday surprise from Sonam, here is proof
Aug 07, 2020 12:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.