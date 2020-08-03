Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / BMC instructs Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to apply for exemption in home quarantine period

BMC instructs Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to apply for exemption in home quarantine period

The civic body’s clarification came after Bihar Police on Sunday night alleged that Tiwari was being forcibly quarantined by the BMC after he reached Mumbai on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:51 IST

By Mehul Thakkar,

IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari speaks to media personnel after arriving in the city for investigation in the ongoing death by suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh. (PTI)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities issued a clarification on Monday and said that they have instructed Bihar-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari to apply for an exemption in home quarantine period because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the city.

The civic body’s clarification came after Bihar Police on Sunday night alleged that Tiwari was being forcibly quarantined by the BMC after he reached Mumbai on Sunday.

Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening by a flight from Mumbai to oversee an investigation conducted by the Bihar Police into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs’ death on June 14.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Piper the dog was having a blast at pool until this happened. Watch
Aug 03, 2020 12:44 IST
Germany’s Zverev yet to decide on playing US Open
Aug 03, 2020 12:44 IST
Jodhpur restaurant sells Covid-19 Curry, Mask Naan, leaves customers intrigued
Aug 03, 2020 12:43 IST
Akshay Kumar announces new film Raksha Bandhan, dedicates it to sister Alka
Aug 03, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.