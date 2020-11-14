BMC plans to spend Rs 160 crore to improve storm water drains, reduce flooding during monsoon

BMC is also mulling to have flood tanks in the city to hold excess rainwater. The tanks will be constructed along the lines of underground water holding tanks in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, and are likely to be located between Bhandup and Mulund. (AP PHOTO.)

In an attempt to mitigate flood-prone areas in several parts of the Western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned various augmentation measures for storm water drains between Andheri and Malad after it took note of extreme weather conditions in the city this year.

The civic body has planned to spend Rs 160 crore on various works including repairs, restructuring and widening work of drains at 19 chronic flooding spots in Western suburbs as part of a major overhaul plan for chronic flooding spots across Mumbai. This is expected to increase the water receding time.

Civic officials said that some of the work has been well-planned so that it can be finished before the next monsoon but some crucial work will be completed in the next two to three years. The civic work mainly includes re-modelling or new construction of box drains on the SV Road drain from Vrindavan Hotel to Marve Road junction in Malad.

“All ward offices were asked to identify localised water-logging spots that can be fixed in the short duration of 6 months. The measures will help excess water, that gets accumulated in areas during monsoon, pass through bigger drains easily. The work is expected to start in January,” an official said requesting anonymity.

Apart from this, BMC is also mulling to have flood tanks in the city to hold excess rainwater. The tanks will be constructed along the lines of underground water holding tanks in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, and are likely to be located between Bhandup and Mulund.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner said, “We are now focusing mainly on the civic works that is crucial for next monsoon and ensure that we finish those before that. Flood tanks are a long-term concept that would require thorough studying and planning the scope of work. The work on this front is still ongoing.”

The city has witnessed multiple instances of flooding and water-logging for hours in many areas during monsoon this year and reported record-breaking rainfall. Areas like Andheri, Malad, Goregaon, Hindmata, Sion and King Circle among others faced severe water-logging for long hours. The official attributed these disasters to delayed drain cleaning work this year due to the lockdown.