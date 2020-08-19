BMC to appoint consultant to curb waterlogging in city

The BMC will hire a consultant with technical and engineering expertise for stormwater drains along with prior experience in handling such projects. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

In the aftermath of heavy water logging that Mumbai experienced during the monsoon this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint a technical consultant who will study reasons for waterlogging in the city, the design of roads and stormwater drains, and provide solutions and technical support.

The consultant will be given a list of chronic waterlogging spots, such as Hindamata, Gandhi Market near Matunga, Chembur colony, Andheri subway, for the study.

A senior officer of the stormwater drains department said, “We are appointing a consultant for Mumbai to find a permanent solution to waterlogging at problematic spots in the city. This will be an extensive survey, with a special focus on chronic flooding spots and low lying areas. We need to check if a permanent solution can be found, such as deep tunnelling.”

Also read: Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case - ED raids at four locations in Mumbai

The officer added, “Despite our efforts, waterlogging was quick to surface across the city this year too.”

The BMC will hire a consultant with technical and engineering expertise for stormwater drains along with prior experience in handling such projects.

The decision comes on the back of the last four years of allocating and spending dedicated budgets to study and find solutions to curb waterlogging at individual 273 spots across the city. After the monsoon of 2018, the BMC had changed the methodology by micro-planning to deal with flooding.

The stormwater drains department was tasked with studying each chronic flooding spot individually and come up with personalised solutions to prevent waterlogging. While this method did not replace the earlier plan of cleaning water entrances, laterals and desilting drains and nullahs, it was expected to curb flooding.

On August 4 and 5, Mumbai experienced very heavy rainfall that resulted in severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. It also took several hours of the water to drain out, like in 2019.

Subsequently, the BMC pumped out 17,145 million litres of water from the city. This is equivalent to twice the capacity of Tulsi lake - 8,046 million litres, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai.

Waterlogging was reported at 9 prominent locations in the island city, 4 locations in the Eastern Suburbs and 3 locations in the western suburbs. Many areas submerged in two or three feet deep water. In South Mumbai, many locations that had not flooded previously were inundated this year, such as Babulnath, Girgaum Chowpaty, and Nariman Point. However, this can be partly attributed to the heavy rainfall. On August 5, the Colaba weather station recorded 293.8mm of rain in 12 hours (between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm), the highest ever in August since 1974.

Out of the 273 water logging spots identified across the city over 2017 and 2018, the BMC said only 69 spots remained to be tackled before the monsoon of 2020. Moreover, 49 other flooding spots out 273 were categorised as localised flooding spots - where waterlogging takes place due to a local and temporary reason such as very heavy rainfall in a short duration combined with high tide, hence they do not face the threat of submerging every monsoon just like chronic flooding spots.

The BMC’s budget for 2020-21 declared that during the monsoon of 2020, only 24 waterlogging spots would remain, as the others had been dealt with over the past three years. However, with the outbreak of Covid-19, the civic body lost out on crucial months of March, April, and May for its monsoon-preparedness work and was unable to complete the fixing process of over 40 waterlogging spots this year.