Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / BMC begins demolishing illegal parts of Kangana Ranaut’s Bandra office for ‘structural violations’

BMC begins demolishing illegal parts of Kangana Ranaut’s Bandra office for ‘structural violations’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut’s office in Bandra’s Pali Hill

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:11 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, demolition team enter inside Actor Kangana Ranaut Office at Pali Hill in Bandra Banglow number 5 for demolition on Wednesday. (Vijayanand Gupta/ HT photo)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut’s office in suburban’s Bandra’s Pali Hill.

A civic squad has already reached her office.

The structure in question is Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films Private Limited office, which is a ground plus two-storey building.

Also read: Shiv Sena slams Centre for providing security to Kangana Ranaut, calls it insult to Maharashtra



Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC, H-West Ward under whose jurisdiction Bandra falls, said: “We will carry out the demolition work on Wednesday over the structural violations carried out at Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill. Further action will be taken after the demolition process.”



As per the civic rules, any structure has to be built in line with the plan submitted to the local authorities. Any illegal changes in the plan or alterations in the structure attract legal action.

On Tuesday, BMC had issued a notice to Ranaut over several structural violations carried out in her office while asking her to respond within 24 hours and take corrective measures, failing which “the illegal portions” would be demolished.

Later, Ranaut’s lawyer had written to the BMC authorities asking seven days to respond to the notice, instead of 24 hours. The lawyer had cited that the notice is legally untenable.

Ranaut is an incensed at the turn of events.

“As I am all set for a Mumbai darshan on my way to the airport, Maharashtra government and their goons are at my property. They are all set to illegally break it down. Go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra’s pride. This is nothing. Take everything, but my spirit will only soar higher,” she tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Ranaut has been involved in a bitter war of words with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC, over her remarks likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, which also comprises the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, has accused Ranaut of siding with its rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Tuesday, a breach of privilege motion was moved against Ranaut in the Maharashtra legislative assembly for her remarks against Mumbai and its police.

The Maharashtra government had also said that it would probe into allegations made by actor Adhyayan Suman, her purported ex-boyfriend, in an interview three years ago that Ranaut did drugs and also compelled him to consume narcotic substances.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Sep 09, 2020 11:35 IST
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Sep 09, 2020 11:59 IST
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Sep 09, 2020 12:40 IST
Maharashtra home minister gets 2 more threat calls, one from Kangana Ranaut’s fans
Sep 09, 2020 12:47 IST

latest news

Plasma therapy does not reduce mortality, progression to severe COVID-19
Sep 09, 2020 12:42 IST
No money for diesel, school drop-out in Kanpur irrigates field with tube well running on LPG
Sep 09, 2020 12:41 IST
Maharashtra home minister gets 2 more threat calls, one from Kangana Ranaut’s fans
Sep 09, 2020 12:47 IST
University of Jammu closed for 3 days, exams postponed due to COVID-19
Sep 09, 2020 12:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.