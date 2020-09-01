Sections
Home / India News / BMP jawan shoots woman constable, self in Patna

BMP jawan shoots woman constable, self in Patna

The incident took place early in the morning on the premises of the armoury shortly after a change of guards.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 15:43 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Police said the constable used his service rifle in the shootings. (representative Photo/Getty Images)

A Bihar Military Police (BMP) constable shot dead a woman colleague and then turned the gun on himself in the BMP-1 campus Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place early in the morning at around 7:30 am on the premises of the armoury. The gunshots woke up others who rushed to the spot.

Police said that constable Amar Subba killed woman constable Varsha Tigga using his service rifle. Both the deceased were residents of Darjeeling in West Bengal. The incident occurred minutes after a change of guards in the BMP-1 headquarters. Both were in uniform.

A senior BMP official stated that the cause of the incident is yet to be known. He suspects that Subba shot the woman twice on her back before shooting himself.



According to the local police official, who is probing the case, there were issues between the two. “We received a call and by that time everything had happened,” a police official said.

Amar had an argument with Varsha earlier, police said.

Patna’s senior superintendent of police Upendra Sharma said a FSL team was dispatched to the spot to collect evidence. A case has been registered at Airport police station and investigation is on.

Six policemen have died by suicide in Bihar this year.

