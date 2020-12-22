Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal interacting with teachers on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Tuesday that the board exams will not be held in January or February.

“No board examinations will be conducted in January or February. A decision on the conduct of examinations will be taken later,” Pokhriyal said during a virtual interaction with teachers.

He also said that it is not possible to conduct the board exams in online mode.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.



Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

Board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled, and results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Pokhriyal had on December 10 interacted with students and answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams. He had said during the interaction that consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates for board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being conducted entirely online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Centre issues SOPs after detection of new Covid strain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

AK Vs AK: ‘Anil and Anurag willing to make fun of themselves’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu: I am scared when people say ‘she’s at her career best’
by Rishabh Suri
‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Anusheel Chakrabarty says no big birthday celebrations this year
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.