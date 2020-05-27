Sections
Home / India News / Boarding school students need not travel for CBSE exams

Boarding school students need not travel for CBSE exams

New Delhi: Union human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that students, who have moved to different states or districts during the Covid-19 lockdown,...

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:56 IST

By Amandeep Shukla,

New Delhi: Union human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that students, who have moved to different states or districts during the Covid-19 lockdown, can opt to take their board exams there.

The announcement came on the day when HT reported that a section of students studying in residential schools may still have to travel hundreds of miles to sit for the exams even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is increasing the number of exam centres from 3,000 to 13,000 to ensure students get the exam centres of their choice.

“Class 10 and Class 12 students, who have moved to different states or districts during the Covid-19 lockdown, can appear for pending board exam there,” said Nishank.

Officials said the decision was taken in view of the long distances that some students would have had to undertake and the quarantine measures that school authorities would have been forced to make.



HRD ministry alone runs 661 residential Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas mostly in rural areas and would have had to make quarantine arrangements for their students to take the exams.

Several residential schools had brought the long-distance travel many students would have had to undertake in Covid-19 hit areas to CBSE and HRD ministry’s notice.

“Keeping in view the problem of the candidates who have shifted to other districts than the district of their examination centre, the CBSE has decided to shift their examination centres to their present districts. A notification will be issued by the CBSE in this regard in June. Such candidates are informed that they should remain in touch with their schools,” CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a statement.

Class 10 and 12 board exams postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown are being conducted from July 1 to 15.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 28, 2020 00:50 IST
Congress leaders protest: ‘Withdraw false cases, release UPCC chief’
May 28, 2020 00:49 IST
5 killed in fire at Bangladesh coronavirus treatment tent
May 28, 2020 00:49 IST
Raid at spurious mustard oil manufacturing unit in Ludhiana
May 28, 2020 00:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.