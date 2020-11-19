Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bodies of 40 monkeys found in Jute bags in Telengana village

Bodies of 40 monkeys found in Jute bags in Telengana village

According the police, some local villagers first noticed the bodies of the monkeys after a strong stench emitted from the spot located on a hillock, and immediately informed the police and forest authorities.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 06:16 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Forest officials suspect some locals, who could not tolerate the menace created by monkeys, could be behind the killings. (HT File Photo)

As many as 40 monkeys were found stuffed in jute bags in a decomposed state behind an electric substation at Sanigapuram village in Telangana’s Mahabubabad town, the police said on Wednesday, adding that the animals may have been poisoned.

According the police, some local villagers first noticed the bodies of the monkeys after a strong stench emitted from the spot located on a hillock, and immediately informed the police and forest authorities.

Mahabubabad (rural) sub-inspector of police Ch Ramesh Babu told HT that the incident might have taken place around five to six days ago. “We have registered a case under section 429 (killing and poisoning of animals) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), apart from section 11(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act, 1960,” Babu said.

District forest officer (DFO) Poloju Krishnamachary said the decomposed bodies of the monkeys were cremated in the afternoon.

Forest officials suspect some locals, who could not tolerate the menace created by monkeys, could be behind the killings.

The DFO said inquiries by the police revealed that some animal catchers from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh had come to Mahabubabad some time ago and their involvement also could not be ruled out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 19, 2020 04:55 IST
Encounter between terrorists and security forces underway in Jammu’s Nagrota
Nov 19, 2020 06:18 IST
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
Nov 19, 2020 04:52 IST
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Nov 19, 2020 02:48 IST

latest news

When Zeenat said that she was clueless about Dev Anand’s feelings for her
Nov 19, 2020 06:47 IST
Three held for chopping off woman’s nose, tongue
Nov 19, 2020 06:41 IST
Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: Check out her best pics with Aadar Jain
Nov 19, 2020 06:41 IST
When Sushmita offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents
Nov 19, 2020 06:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.