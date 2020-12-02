Bodies of all 6 fishermen who died in boat capsize off Mangaluru recovered

The Coast Guard said bodies of four of the six fishermen were recovered on Wednesday. (Representational Image/HT PHOTO)

The bodies of four of the six fishermen who died at sea after their fishing boat capsized off the Ullal coast in Manguluru were recovered on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said. Two bodies were found on Tuesday.

The boat ‘Sri Raksha’ had set off on a deep sea fishing expedition with 22 men on board on Monday morning and was scheduled to return with the catch in the early hours of Tuesday.

But when they did not reach, owners of the boat alerted authorities. By then on Tuesday, 16 of the 22 men had been rescued by a dinghy. The fishermen said their boat had capsized due to high winds.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard and the local district authorities working in tandem had managed to recover the bodies of Pandurang (58) and Preetam (25) said to be residents of Bokkapatna, of Dakshina Kannada district.

On Wednesday, the bodies of four more fishermen Chintan Bokkapatna, Hasnair Bengre, Ziaul Bengre and Ansar Bengre were recovered.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs six lakh to the family members of each of the fishermen who lost their lives. Mangaluru district in-charge minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary who also holds the Fisheries portfolio tweeted condoling the death of the six fishermen and said that he would request chief minister BS Yediyurappa for additional compensation.