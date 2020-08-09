Bodies of missing Gorai fishermen recovered at Dahanu

Five days after the fishing vessel of fishermen based in Gorai capsized, the partially decomposed bodies of two of them were found at Dahanu coast on Sunday morning. The fishermen were allegedly drowned after their fishing boat named ‘Lucky Star’, carrying 13 people, capsized around 10 nautical miles from Gorai coast on August 4.

Another fishing boat named ‘God King’ had rushed to their help and the crew members rescued 11 fishermen while two went missing, said senior inspector Sanjeev Narkar of the Gorai police station. The deceased are identified as Mangesh Kadam, 24, and Satish Jagtap, 25, who were the residents of the Gorai area.

Soon after the incident, the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy were informed and a search and rescue operation was launched for two days. However, due to rough weather and high wind, the missing fishermen were not found, said an official. The fishermen and ICG were jointly involved in the search.

On Sunday morning a local resident, who went to see his farm, spotted a body lying on the shore. He then informed another resident Manoj Raut and the police was informed. Another body was spotted at the seashore in Gholvad, said Narkar. The police had circulated messages about two missing fishermen in the neighbouring area soon after the incident. The local police who were aware of the incident alerted the Gorai police station.

The missing fishermen’s family was informed in Gorai village and rushed to the spot. The family identified them with clothes as the bodies were partially discomposed, said Josef Kolaso, vice chairman of Gorai Society.

The fishermen went for fishing on August 1 in ‘Lucky Star’ boat and the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on August 4 while they were returning and the boat capsized around 10 nautical miles away from the coast. Another fishing boat ‘God King’ from Uttan was nearby and immediately reached on the spot and rescued 11 members onboard. Two people, however, went missing. An accidental death report was registered in Gorai police station and later the case was transferred to the Yellow Gate police station.