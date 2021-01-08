Sections
Home / India News / Bodies of tiger cub, wild boar recovered from well in MP’s Sehore district

Veterinarians have ruled out poisoning or electrocution, say cause of death will be ascertained only after a thorough investigation

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:59 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Representational Image. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT photo)

Carcasses of a tiger cub and a wild boar were found in a well in Sehore district, 37 km south of Bhopal, on Wednesday night, said a forest official.

Sehore divisional forest officer Ramesh Ganawa said, “The carcasses of a one-year-old cub and a wild boar were found in a well in Dungaria village of the district, about 20 km from Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary which houses more than 40 tigers.”

All the body parts of the animals were intact and veterinary doctors ruled out the possibility of death by electrocution or poisoning, said the DFO.

The DFO said, “This might be an accident as the well doesn’t have a parapet. They might have fallen in the well accidentally but the real cause of death will be ascertained only after an investigation.”

After post mortem, the carcasses were disposed of, said the DFO.

News updates from Hindustan Times: Prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case arrested and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
