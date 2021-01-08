Bodies of tiger cub, wild boar recovered from well in MP’s Sehore district

Carcasses of a tiger cub and a wild boar were found in a well in Sehore district, 37 km south of Bhopal, on Wednesday night, said a forest official.

Sehore divisional forest officer Ramesh Ganawa said, “The carcasses of a one-year-old cub and a wild boar were found in a well in Dungaria village of the district, about 20 km from Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary which houses more than 40 tigers.”

All the body parts of the animals were intact and veterinary doctors ruled out the possibility of death by electrocution or poisoning, said the DFO.

The DFO said, “This might be an accident as the well doesn’t have a parapet. They might have fallen in the well accidentally but the real cause of death will be ascertained only after an investigation.”

After post mortem, the carcasses were disposed of, said the DFO.