Home / India News / Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash

Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash

The Russian-origin twin-seat trainer jet went down off India’s west coast after taking off from the deck of the country’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Commander Nishant Singh had been missing since November 26 (Twitter/@abhirajbhal)

The body of the missing MiG-29 pilot Commander Nishant Singh was found on Monday, Indian Navy officials said.

Commander Singh had gone missing on November 26 after his MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the Arabian Sea. Rescue teams were able to rescue the other pilot on board.

The November 26 crash was the fourth accident involving the MiG-29K maritime fighter fleet. India’s top auditor had pointed to some deficiencies in the deck-based fighter, including engine troubles, airframe problems, deficiencies in its fly-by-wire system and poor serviceability, in a report tabled in Parliament four years ago.

The MiG-29K is riddled with problems relating to airframe, RD MK-33 engine and its fly-by-wire system, Comptroller and Auditor Generalsaid in the July 2016 report.

(with ANI inputs)

