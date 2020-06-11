Sections
Home / India News / Body of third wild elephant found in Chhattisgarh , officials suspect foul play

Body of third wild elephant found in Chhattisgarh , officials suspect foul play

All three wild elephants did not appear to have died of natural causes, but clarity would emerge after their post-mortem reports are made available.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:21 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times

Earlier on Tuesday and Wednesday, two female wild elephants were found dead in separate spots in the jungles of the Pratapur forest range of Surajpur district. (HT photo)

The body of a third wild elephant was found in the jungles of Rajpur in north Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district on Thursday morning.

“The body of a wild elephant has been found in the Rajpur forest range of Balrampur district on Thursday morning. Forest officials are on their way to the spot. I shall also accompany them,” said Arun Kumar Pandey, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Chhattisgarh.

He said that all three wild elephants did not appear to have died of natural causes, but clarity would emerge after their post-mortem reports are made available.

Earlier on Tuesday and Wednesday, two female wild elephants were found dead in separate spots in the jungles of the Pratapur forest range of Surajpur district. Their post-mortem reports are likely to be made available on Thursday.



Forest officials said the dead jumbos belonged to a herd of elephants that have been roaming in the area since May.

North Chhattisgarh’s coal-rich forests in the Surguja region is home to around 240 wild elephants, who have been involved in several man-animal conflicts.

tags

