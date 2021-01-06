Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Body of woman found in farm in Jharkhand’s Simdega week before marriage

Body of woman found in farm in Jharkhand’s Simdega week before marriage

The woman’s fiance is the main suspect in the murder after she went shopping with him on Sunday and did not return home.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:03 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Police have booked the woman’s fiance for murder. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)

The body of a 20-year-old woman was found from a farmland in Jharkhand’s Simedga district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police recovered the body from Jhirkamunda village under Kurdeg police station in Simdega district, around 300 meters away from girl’s home. Prima facie it seemed she was stabbed to death as several injury marks were found in the body, police said.

The woman’s marriage had been fixed with a businessman from Gumla named Danish Ansari on January 12. Her family members lodged FIR against Ansari, as he had reportedly called her for shopping on Sunday after which she did not return home.

Superintendent of police (SP) Simdega, Shams Tabrez said, “We have recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Prima facie it appears that the woman was stabbed to death with sharp weapon. On complaint of victim’s father, we have lodged an FIR against the Danish Ansari with charge of murder.”



Tabrez said, “Ansari, resident of Ambua village in Gumla district, had called the woman for wedding shopping at Kurdeg market on Sunday. She went there with two of her friends. When they reached market, she sent her two friends home. But she herself never returned.”

He said the family members of the woman did not initially inform the police. “They searched on their own on Sunday and Monday. When they asked Ansari, the accused himself took the family to the place where her body was lying. Then the police was informed,” the SP said.

However, Ansari escaped from the place after gauging villagers’ anger. “We have launched a search operation in coordination with Gumla police. The accused will be nabbed soon,” the SP said.

On Sunday, a headless body of a girl was found in Ranchi’s Ormanjhi block.

The Ranchi police on Tuesday announced an reward of Rs 50,000 to any person who will give information about the girl. “The identity of the girl is yet to be established. We are making all efforts to find her identity in a bid to move ahead in the case,” said superintendent of police, Ranchi (rural), Naushad Alam.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

Suspended TMC leader held after raping minor for 3 days in Darjeeling
by Pramod Giri
Man killed in accident near Punjabi Bagh flyover
by HT Correspondent
Farmers make their protest waterproof at Singhu border
by Anvit Srivastava
39-year-old man’s body found in hotel room in Chandigarh’s Sector 52
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.