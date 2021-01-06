Body of woman found in farm in Jharkhand’s Simdega week before marriage

The body of a 20-year-old woman was found from a farmland in Jharkhand’s Simedga district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police recovered the body from Jhirkamunda village under Kurdeg police station in Simdega district, around 300 meters away from girl’s home. Prima facie it seemed she was stabbed to death as several injury marks were found in the body, police said.

The woman’s marriage had been fixed with a businessman from Gumla named Danish Ansari on January 12. Her family members lodged FIR against Ansari, as he had reportedly called her for shopping on Sunday after which she did not return home.

Superintendent of police (SP) Simdega, Shams Tabrez said, “We have recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Prima facie it appears that the woman was stabbed to death with sharp weapon. On complaint of victim’s father, we have lodged an FIR against the Danish Ansari with charge of murder.”

Tabrez said, “Ansari, resident of Ambua village in Gumla district, had called the woman for wedding shopping at Kurdeg market on Sunday. She went there with two of her friends. When they reached market, she sent her two friends home. But she herself never returned.”

He said the family members of the woman did not initially inform the police. “They searched on their own on Sunday and Monday. When they asked Ansari, the accused himself took the family to the place where her body was lying. Then the police was informed,” the SP said.

However, Ansari escaped from the place after gauging villagers’ anger. “We have launched a search operation in coordination with Gumla police. The accused will be nabbed soon,” the SP said.

On Sunday, a headless body of a girl was found in Ranchi’s Ormanjhi block.

The Ranchi police on Tuesday announced an reward of Rs 50,000 to any person who will give information about the girl. “The identity of the girl is yet to be established. We are making all efforts to find her identity in a bid to move ahead in the case,” said superintendent of police, Ranchi (rural), Naushad Alam.