Bodyguard of judge in Bihar allegedly shot himself, 4th incident in 6 months

The bodyguard of a judicial officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Bihar’s Khagaria police line premises on Thursday morning. He is the fourth bodyguard who died by suicide in the last six months. The police said that the constable, a 40-year-old a native of Begusarai district, was posted as a gunner of the additional district and session judge-1 of Khagaria.

“His wife was in the kitchen and children were sleeping when he shot himself with the service pistol,” said an investigating official, adding that his colleague heard the gunshots and rushed to the room to find him lying in a pool of blood on his bed.

Khagaria Superintendent of Police, Meenu Kumari, said the victim used his service revolver to shoot himself. “We are investigating the matter. The manner in which the bullet was fired and seeing its direction, we can presume that he died by suicide,” she said.

The firearm has been recovered along with a shell, she added. “We have sent the body for a postmortem examination,” she said, adding, “no note has been recovered from the house. An FSL team rushed for the spot.”

A case of suicide was registered in Sadar police station and the body was sent for postmortem. While the primary probe in the case has begun, the police suspect a family dispute behind his extreme step.

Past incidents

On Jun 16, an escort guard of Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police allegedly shot himself dead at his barracks situated at the SSP’s official residence. On June 12, a bodyguard of an additional district and sessions judge (ADJ), Katihar, allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself in his head. The deceased hailed from Begusarai. In another incident, an SSB police constable allegedly took his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at 29th battalion camp at Gurpa in Gaya district on May 12.

A police constable and bodyguard of DSP (East) allegedly shot himself with his AK-47 rifle in Muzaffarpur district on February 2. Earlier this year in January, a 27-year-old police constable shot dead his 24-year-old wife with an AK-47 rifle and later shot himself with the same weapon in Sitamarhi district.