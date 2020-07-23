Sections
Home / India News / Bodyguard of judge in Bihar allegedly shot himself, 4th incident in 6 months

Bodyguard of judge in Bihar allegedly shot himself, 4th incident in 6 months

The constable, a 40-year-old a native of Begusarai district, was posted as a gunner of the additional district and session judge-1 of Khagaria.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:45 IST

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Patna

Image for representation. (File photo)

The bodyguard of a judicial officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Bihar’s Khagaria police line premises on Thursday morning. He is the fourth bodyguard who died by suicide in the last six months. The police said that the constable, a 40-year-old a native of Begusarai district, was posted as a gunner of the additional district and session judge-1 of Khagaria.

“His wife was in the kitchen and children were sleeping when he shot himself with the service pistol,” said an investigating official, adding that his colleague heard the gunshots and rushed to the room to find him lying in a pool of blood on his bed.

Also read: Around five lakh people affected in Bihar flood

Khagaria Superintendent of Police, Meenu Kumari, said the victim used his service revolver to shoot himself. “We are investigating the matter. The manner in which the bullet was fired and seeing its direction, we can presume that he died by suicide,” she said.

The firearm has been recovered along with a shell, she added. “We have sent the body for a postmortem examination,” she said, adding, “no note has been recovered from the house. An FSL team rushed for the spot.”



A case of suicide was registered in Sadar police station and the body was sent for postmortem. While the primary probe in the case has begun, the police suspect a family dispute behind his extreme step.

Past incidents

On Jun 16, an escort guard of Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police allegedly shot himself dead at his barracks situated at the SSP’s official residence. On June 12, a bodyguard of an additional district and sessions judge (ADJ), Katihar, allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself in his head. The deceased hailed from Begusarai. In another incident, an SSB police constable allegedly took his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at 29th battalion camp at Gurpa in Gaya district on May 12.

Also read: Bihar’s low testing may impact Covid-19 fatality rate - Central team

A police constable and bodyguard of DSP (East) allegedly shot himself with his AK-47 rifle in Muzaffarpur district on February 2. Earlier this year in January, a 27-year-old police constable shot dead his 24-year-old wife with an AK-47 rifle and later shot himself with the same weapon in Sitamarhi district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PCMC Covid test drive to cover Pimpri’s traders, staff
Jul 23, 2020 16:37 IST
Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message
Jul 23, 2020 16:34 IST
I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb: B Praak
Jul 23, 2020 16:32 IST
Katraj dairy files police complaint in Pune after fake social media message goes viral
Jul 23, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.