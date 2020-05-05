‘No room for disrespecting women’: Mumbai Police’s stern message to boys who ‘err’ 

The reports of horrific Instagram group, ‘bois locker room’, has outraged thousands across the country. Social media posts, sharing screenshots of the online group, went viral over the weekend after which the group was exposed on Sunday and deactivated. The chat room of the Instagram group had members talk about gang-raping school girls and circulate objectionable pictures.

The Mumbai Police has taken a definitive on the issue stating that “there is no room for disrespecting women”.

In a tweet posted on late Monday evening, Mumbai Police stated that “Boys will be boys” has never been an acceptable excuse and shall never be.

The tweet also carried a hashtag #StopThemYoung.

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation in the matter and a teenage boy has been apprehended and questioned. The police have also found that some of the members of the group are aged above 18 years.

The one who has been nabbed is a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi, news agency IANS reported. At least 22 others involved have been identified and shall be investigated.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said those who were part of the Instagram group should not be spared.

“Such persons, irrespective of where they are and whether the lockdown is in place or not, should not be spared,” the DCW chief said.