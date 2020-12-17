NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video

The NCB has issued a notice to Karan Johar regarding a party a video of which wet viral claiming drugs were consumed by those who attended the party. (HT)

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, seeking details of the parties he organised. There has been no date mentioned in the notice and Karan may not need to appear in the NCB office in person. He has been asked to send his response and produce documents/electronic evidence, with regard to the viral video of his party, which triggered a huge drug controversy long before the agency started its probe into Bollywood’s link with drug mafias following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

In 2019, Karan Johar had hosted a party, a video of which went viral claiming that most of those attending the party were in an inebriated state. Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal were among the stars present at the party and in the viral video. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh attacked Karan over the video and asked police to take cognizance of the party where drugs were allegedly being used.

In September this year, Sirsa approached the Narcotics Control Bureau with respect to the viral video, after the agency started its probe in Bollywood drug link and arrested Sushant Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Both of them are now out on bail, but the probe is going on and several Bollywood personalities have been interrogated by NCB in the last few months.

On several occasions, Karan Johar talked about the video in the last one year. “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid,” he said in an interview.

After the NCB interrogated and arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad in the drug case, the name of Johar and the old video surfaced. Kshitij was associated with Dharma Productions’ sister concern Dharmatic Entertainment.

In September this year, Karan Johar issued a statement distancing from Kshitij and reiterating that no drug was consumed at the party. “In view of the current malicious campaign. I am reiterating that the allegations are completely, baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE,” he had said in a statement on Instagram.