Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3

Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been remanded to seven days in Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody till October 3 by a magistrate in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Prasad was arrested on Saturday by the bureau allegedly for receiving contraband from suspected peddlers who had supplied charas to actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

NCB had sought Prasad’s custody for nine days till October 5 but the court granted the agency his custody till October 3. NCB told the court that it recovered ‘one roll joint believed to be remains of smoked ganja from Prasad’s house during the search conducted on Friday.

The agency in its remand application before the court claimed that Prasad’s role was revealed during the interrogation of Sanket Patel, allegedly one of the drug peddlers. Patel had allegedly claimed to have delivered Ganja (Weed) to Prasad at his residence in Andheri on the instructions of Karamjeet Singh. Singh is alleged to be a drug distributor with a local network that caters to the Bollywood fraternity.

The agency further stated that Patel had confessed to have delivered Ganja around 12 times to Prasad from May 2020 to July 2020. Further, Prasad paid Rs 3,500 for each delivery of 50 grams of Ganja,” read the application of NCB which sought Prasad’s custody.

The agency further submitted before the magistrate that Prasad had admitted to taking Ganja from arrested alleged drug peddler Ankush Arneja and Singh through his associate Patel. It is to be noted that Patel had claimed that he used to supply contraband to Arneja on instructions of Singh.

“From the above it is clear that Prasad purchased Hashish/Ganja from Arneja, further Arneja used to purchase drugs from accused Anuj Keshwani. Hence Prasad is part of the conspiracy for drug procurement with Arneja and his co-accused. Prasad was connected with Keshwani and Keshwani was linked with Kaizan Ibrahim, who was further linked with accused Dipesh Sawant and Sawant was linked with Showik, Rhea, Rajput,” reads the remand application.

While disclosing the alleged chain of distribution of Ganja, the agency in its application has stated that, “Patel supplied Ganja/Weed to Arneja and the said contraband was purchased by him from accused Singh. On the instruction of accused Singh, accused Patel purchased Charas/Weed and further delivered it to Prasad. Samuel Miranda (Former house manager of Rajput) and Prasad have taken delivery of Ganja from Singh and his associate.”