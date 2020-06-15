Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Bombay HC allows airlines to fill middle seats after adhering to safety norms

Bombay HC allows airlines to fill middle seats after adhering to safety norms

The court passed its order on a writ petition filed by an Air India pilot, who had complained that the national carrier had risked the safety of passengers on Vande Bharat Mission – the biggest evacuation programme of stranded Indian nationals since the invasion of Kuwait by the then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in August 1990 – flights.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:07 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya, Hindustan Times Mumbai

On Monday, a single-judge bench of Justice SJ Kathawalla while hearing the petition filed by the Air India pilot was informed by the DGCA and the MCA authorities that they had issued necessary instructions in the May 31 circular to safeguard both domestic and international passengers. (ANI file photo. Representative image )

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday allowed all airlines operating in the country to fill their middle seats on flights on condition that the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 31 on the bid to rein in the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and all other standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) authorities are strictly adhered to.

The court passed its order on a writ petition filed by an Air India pilot, who had complained that the national carrier had risked the safety of passengers on Vande Bharat Mission – the biggest evacuation programme of stranded Indian nationals since the invasion of Kuwait by the then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in August 1990 – flights.

The pilot had alleged that the airline had not adhered to a March 23 circular of the DGCA, which stipulated that the middle seat should be kept vacant to maintain social distancing among passengers because of the pandemic.

However, the DGCA issued a fresh circular on May 31, which stated that the middle seat could be filled on condition passengers were provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, including face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitisers, etc.



On Monday, a single-judge bench of Justice SJ Kathawalla while hearing the petition filed by the Air India pilot was informed by the DGCA and the MCA authorities that they had issued necessary instructions in the May 31 circular to safeguard both domestic and international passengers.

Air India, which was represented by solicitor-general Tushar Mehta and advocates Dr. Abhinav Chandrachud, Arsh Misra and Kavita Anchan, informed the court that they would ensure that the May 31 circular and the SOPs issued by various aviation authorities would be adhered to and prayed for the dismissal of the writ petition and the petitioner be asked to bear the cost for his wasteful exercise.

However, the court kept the petition pending, as it is yet to decide whether to financially penalise the petitioner.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amul pays homage to Sushant Singh Rajput, see pic
Jun 15, 2020 17:34 IST
Ajit Agarkar comes up a fresh view on how saliva-usage can be allowed
Jun 15, 2020 17:33 IST
Bolivian schoolteacher dresses up as superheroes while taking online classes
Jun 15, 2020 17:31 IST
Covid coaches to be used by states when health infra is exhausted: Railways
Jun 15, 2020 17:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.