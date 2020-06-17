Bombay HC asks CISCE to submit exact methodology on marking for Class 10 and 12 students

The Bombay High Court has directed the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board to place before it the exact methodology it would be adopting to address the issue of declaring the exam results of Class 10 and 12 students.

The board was also asked to extend the date from June 22 for parents and students to decide whether they wanted to appear for the exams in July as per the rescheduled dates fixed by the board or opt for the internal assessment or pre-board exam marks to be declared as their class 10 and 12 results.

The board has been asked to submit the methodology by Monday, June 22 and the matter has been posted for hearing on Tuesday.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SS Shinde, while hearing the petition filed by a parent and advocate Arvind Tiwari - who appeared in person through video conferencing on Wednesday, was informed that there was no clarity in the decision of the board wherein it had given two options to the parents and students to decide on how their class 10 and 12 results would be declared.

The board had submitted before the court on Tuesday the two options namely —a student could appear for the remaining papers as per the revised schedule in July or they could opt for having their final results declared based on their performance in internal assessment or pre-board exams.

Tiwari submitted that students had appeared for some papers and hence there was a confusion as to whether the marks of these papers and the performance of the student in internal assessment or pre-board exams would be jointly considered or the results of the papers in which the students appeared would be kept aside and only internal assessment and pre-board exam results would be considered.

Meanwhile, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted that the state was empowered during the pandemic to regulate the functioning of the non-state boards and would decide on whether the board can conduct the exams as per the rescheduled dates. Kumbhakoni further submitted that the state would decide on the same after the board informed how many students were opting for the July exams.

After hearing the concerns of the parents and students seeking clarity and transparency in the methodology that the board would adopt to declare results, the court directed the board to explain the exact methodology so that the parents and students could take an informed decision. The board has been asked to submit the methodology by Monday.

On part of the board, senior counsel Darius Khambatta informed the court that the schools would be asked to extend the time for parents and students to decide on which option they wanted to choose and would submit the detailed methodology before the court by Monday.