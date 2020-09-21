Bombay HC dismisses BJP petition, INC’s Ravi Raja to continue as Opposition leader in BMC

Ravi Raja of the Indian National Congress (INC) will continue to be the leader of the opposition in the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Prabhakar Shinde, the group leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the BMC, seeking an order to mayor Kishori Pednekar to recognise him as the opposition leader in the civic body.

A two-member HC bench, comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar, dismissed Shinde’s petition observing that such important posts as the leader of the opposition cannot be allowed to be occupied on the whims and fancies of individuals or political parties.

“In our opinion, the law does not contemplate an important post such as that of the leader of the opposition to be occupied temporarily on the whims of any person or party,” the bench observed.

The observation came in view of the fact that after the 2017 civic elections, the then mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had offered the post of opposition leader to Manoj Kotak, the then group leader of the party in the BMC.

The BJP is the second-largest party in the civic body and has 82 seats after the Sena’s 84. However, Kotak had refused the post and after deliberations on April 11, 2017, Raja was recognised as the BMC’s opposition leader. The INC has 31 seats -- the third-highest numerical strength in the BMC.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the president of the BJP’s Mumbai unit , wrote a letter to mayor Pednekar on February 28, seeking an order to recognise Shinde as the new group leader of the party in the BMC and also as the opposition leader.

Shinde moved HC on June 10 after Pednekar refused to recognise him as such.

He said that the BJP had earlier decided not to be active in opposition in the BMC. But because of the changed political equations – it is no longer in alliance with the Sena – the BJP decided to discharge the role of an effective and active opposition party. Shinde sought a directive from HC to be recognised as the opposition leader in the civic body.

However, the bench was not impressed with the contention. HC dismissed the petition observing that the party, which expressly refused to accept the post three years ago, cannot seek to be appointed as the leader of the opposition, “merely on the ground that it has changed its mind and its earlier decision”.

HC also rejected the argument put forth on Shinde’s behalf that Section 371A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, which requires the post of the opposition leader to be given to the second-largest party, is a dynamic provision and allows such changes.

The bench agreed that Section 371A is a dynamic provision, but stated that the reliance placed by the petitioner on the words “for the time being” in the section was unfounded.

The court said the words did not support the petitioner’s case to the extent that he sought to stretch their meaning.

HC said the words referred to the possibility of a legal change or a change in the party in opposition or in its numerical strength. “Those words cannot and do not cover a change of mind/volition / decision of the party in opposition, which had earlier expressly refused to accept the post,” said the bench.

The bench said a change of mind or volition cannot be covered by the words in Section 371A(1). “If we allow such change of mind or volition, it will lead to absurd results in as much as the leader of the opposition will have to be changed every time a party changes its mind.”

The bench clarified that while the section called for attention to the state of affairs prevailing at a given time, a change in mindset or volition would not be sufficient to overturn a previous appointment.