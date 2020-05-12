Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking door-to-door screening to stop spread of Covid-19

Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking door-to-door screening to stop spread of Covid-19

A two-member division bench of the HC, comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A A Sayed, dismissed the plea, citing practical constraints to carry out the mammoth exercise, as Mumbai’s population is estimated to be above 1.84 crores.

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:04 IST

By KAY Dodhiya, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The HC bench acceded to the state government’s argument and dismissed Galgali’s plea.

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a right to information (RTI) activist, Anil Galgali, seeking directions to the state government authorities to conduct a door-to-door screening to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Mumbai.

A two-member division bench of the HC, comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A A Sayed, dismissed the plea, citing practical constraints to carry out the mammoth exercise, as Mumbai’s population is estimated to be above 1.84 crores.

Galgali, who had filed the plea through advocates Arvind Tiwari, Devendra Shah, and Atal Bihari Dubey, had cited the successful implementation of a similar drive in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district and Mumbai’s Worli Koliwada.

The state government opposed the plea and argued that the population of Bhilwara and Mumbai are incomparable.



The HC bench acceded to the state government’s argument and dismissed Galgali’s plea.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
May 12, 2020 17:37 IST
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
May 12, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

To counter RSS’ Balagokulam, Congress plans Jawahar Bal Manch for children
May 12, 2020 17:55 IST
AUS, NZ look to restart international cricket with Trans-Tasman rivalry
May 12, 2020 17:53 IST
Archana replies to woman who called her ‘show off’ for publicising charity
May 12, 2020 17:51 IST
How to transition back to work-from-office?
May 12, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.