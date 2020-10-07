Sections
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe

Rajput’s employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also granted bail by the court.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Narcotics Control Bureau arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty on September 8. (PTI)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea was rejected.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8.Showik and Samuel Miranda were held by the agency on September 4.

Justice SV Kotwal granted the actor bail on a personal bond of Rs1 lakh and one or two sureties in the same amount. She has, however, been granted time to furnish sureties, which means she can come out of jail immediately. She was kept in Byculla jail cell since her arrest one month ago, reportedly without a bed or ceiling fan.



“We are delighted by the order of the Honourable Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal,” said Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

“The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies .. the CBI, ED and NCB of Rhea should come to and end” he said. “We remain committed to Truth. Satya Meva Jayate,” he added.

Maneshinde had earlier said that the agency’s allegations against the actor were based on one incident that took place on March 17, when she gave Miranda her credit card and the latter withdrew Rs10,000, allegedly to purchase contraband material for Rajput.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

