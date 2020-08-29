Sections
Home / India News / Bombay HC refuses bail to stalker who stabbed Pune girl 6 times

The court held that the man was a threat to the victim’s life given his history of persistent stalking and assault on her.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:28 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The high court was not moved by argument that after filing of the charge sheet the accused was not required to be kept in custody. (HT Photo)

The Bombay high court has rejected the bail application of a young man booked for stalking and later assaulting a girl with a knife since she rejected his marriage proposal.

Justice Sarang Kotwal rejected the bail plea of Amol Kashid, primarily on the ground that there was a threat to the life of the girl if the accused was released.

The very fact that the Applicant – Kashid-- constantly harassed the complainant, entered her house and attacked her with a knife in front of her mother and grandmother after she rejected his marriage proposal makes it obvious that there was a threat to the victim if he was let out on bail, said the judge.

“Therefore it is not desirable to release the Applicant on bail,” he added and rejected his bail plea.



The assault took place on April 9, 2019 and Kashid was arrested from Pune district the next day.

He had moved the high court for bail primarily on the ground that since the investigation was complete and the charge sheet had been filed in the case, his custody was no longer required.

It was argued on his behalf that the young man was behind the bars for about one-and-half years, ever since he was arrested on April 10, 2019. Besides, the court was also assured that since Kashid was not a resident of Pune district, he will not enter the district again so that there was no threat to the complainant or her family.

Justice Kotwal, however, refused to accept the contention. The judge noted that the accused stalked and harassed the complainant for a long time. Though she did not respond to his overtures, he continued to call her and send her messages. The judge also noted that Kashid continued the harassment even after he left Shirur and went to Beed, and returned to assault the girl, who sustained six stab wounds.

