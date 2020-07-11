Bombay HC refuses bail to woman accused of supporting husband who allegedly raped two daughters

The Bombay High Court rejected the bail plea of a woman has been accused of passively supporting her husband who raped two of their daughters. (HT PHOTO)

The Bombay high court last week rejected the bail plea of a woman accused of passively supporting her husband who allegedly raped two of their daughters and tried to sexually assault the third in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

A single bench of Justice Vibha Kankanwadi took note that the entire story as was narrated by their daughters in the FIR was ‘consistent’ and ‘shocking’, and rejected the woman’s bail plea which claimed that the accusations against her were false.

On April 2, 2020, Kaij police in Beed district had booked the man who is a headmaster of a school, along with his wife after the eldest daughter registered a complaint with the police after all the three sisters who were badly beaten up and locked in a room by the parents were rescued by police.

On March 31, 2020, the man tried to molest his 20-year-old eldest daughter that led to all the three sisters raising a hue and cry. But the parents beat them up and locked them inside a room. The sisters, however, managed to communicate their condition to a friend who then informed the police which then rescued them on April 2.

The eldest daughter then narrated her ordeal to the police officials and in her complaint stated that she was raped by her father in 2012. She told police officials that she was badly beaten up by her father after she informed her mother about the incident.

The complainant further alleged that while her father kept molesting her intermittently, her father sexually had also assaulted her younger sister who is now 18-years-old since the time she was in fifth grade. All the three sisters were badly beaten up after the matter was reported to their mother and all of them were warned not to disclose the acts of their father to anyone.

She further alleged that their father tried to rape their youngest sister, who is now 15-year-old, in 2018, and again their mother remained silent even after the incident was brought to her notice.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the 20-year-old, the police on April 2 arrested the headmaster for rape, and his wife for abetment, for passively supporting her husband.

The woman had moved the high court seeking bail claiming the complaint was false and that the 20-year-old had made wild allegations because she was reprimanded for moving around in bad company. “It is highly impossible that the mother would keep quiet when her husband was molesting their own daughter and would allow such activity to be continued for years together,” her lawyer had argued.

The judge rejected the woman’s bail plea primarily noting that, “The entire story that has been narrated in the FIR, appears to be consistent with the statements of the sisters, in which serious allegations are levelled against her.”

Justice Kankanwadi said the entire story was shocking and the defence put forth by the applicant mother appeared baseless. The judge felt that no daughter will go to the extent of making such serious allegations against her own parents simply because they were opposed to her relationship with a particular boy having bad antecedents.

The judge also said that even if the complainant went to that extent, the other two sisters would not have supported her against their parents, if the allegations were false.

The judge also took note of the allegation of the complainant that on the night of March 31, 2020, when they were at their native place, their father tried to molest her, and the next day when the sister raised a hue and cry, they were badly beaten by both their parents. The sisters were locked up in a room, and were rescued by police after they succeeded in contacting one of their friends, who in turn sought police help in freeing them.