Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case

Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case

After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai on November 4, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswam (File photo)

The Bombay high court on Monday rejected Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s application for bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The high court had on Saturday reserved its order on Goswami’s plea.

Goswami and two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.



Also read | ‘Forced to consume liquid’: Arnab Goswami in bail plea in 2018 case

Goswami was then kept at a local school which designated as a Covid-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. He was shifted to Taloja jail in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday. According to the police, Goswami was moved to Taloja jail after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

The Raigad crime branch found Goswami was active on social media using somebody’s mobile phone, despite his personal mobile phone having been seized by police when he was taken into custody on November 4, an official quoted by news agency PTI said.

Goswami had earlier filed an interim bail plea before the Bombay high court on Saturday which had given him an option to file the application in sessions court. The journalist did that and filed a bail plea before a sessions court on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Nov 09, 2020 15:25 IST
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
Nov 09, 2020 15:01 IST
‘Experts say Delhi’s Covid-19 peak could last for 4-5 days’: Satyendar Jain
Nov 09, 2020 14:45 IST
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Nov 09, 2020 13:38 IST

latest news

Gauahar begins Diwali celebrations early, shares photos with fiancé Zaid
Nov 09, 2020 15:34 IST
Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB, see pictures from raid here
Nov 09, 2020 15:34 IST
China set to oust Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers in fresh purge: Report
Nov 09, 2020 15:32 IST
Pakistani farmers, who wanted to meet PM Imran Khan, go ‘missing’
Nov 09, 2020 15:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.