Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bombay high court acquits doctor convicted of disclosing gender of foetus in 2006

Bombay high court acquits doctor convicted of disclosing gender of foetus in 2006

Sex determination tests are banned in India to prevent female foeticide that is common in some parts of the country

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:50 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bombay high court. (File photo)

The Bombay high court has quashed a doctor’s conviction for conducting a woman’s prenatal test to determine the gender of her unborn child in 2006, saying the proper procedure was not followed while registering the complaint in the case.

Mohankumar Nagane’s lawyer, Abhijeet Desai, said the competent authority did not check Nagane’s clinic and a medical officer who did so did not follow the procedure. He submitted the amount alleged to have been paid to Nagane for the test was not found in his clinic but in a car owned by someone else which the doctor used sometimes.

The court held that though the money was not found in the premise of Nagane and the medical officer had acted beyond his authorisation, both the lower courts failed to take cognisance of it and hence the conviction was being quashed and set aside.

Sex determination tests are banned in India to prevent female foeticide that is common in some parts of the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 04, 2020 05:30 IST
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dec 03, 2020 14:26 IST
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table
Dec 03, 2020 14:07 IST
No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court
Dec 03, 2020 14:36 IST

latest news

Prepared to face China, Covid-19, says Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 15:27 IST
Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Odisha
Dec 03, 2020 15:24 IST
‘One should age gracefully, make room for youngsters’
Dec 03, 2020 15:22 IST
Rajasthan: Bharatpur police launches multi-stakeholder campaign to check child marriages
Dec 03, 2020 15:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.