Sections
Home / India News / Bombay High Court rejects PIL on PM CARES fund

Bombay High Court rejects PIL on PM CARES fund

A division bench of the high court pronounced its verdict on Thursday morning and dismissed the petition on all the three counts.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:23 IST

By Pradip Kumar Maitra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Nagpur

File photo: Bombay High Court. (Bhushan Koyande )

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the public interest litigation (PIL), demanding appointment of three trustees, including two from opposition parties as per the scheme, to manage Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

The Nagpur bench of the High Court also turned down a request made by petitioner Arvind Waghmare to remove private auditing firm M/s SAARC Associates. Waghmare had also demanded a declaration of the utilisation of money deposited in the fund.

A division bench of the high court, consisting Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Anil Kilor, pronounced its verdict on Thursday morning and dismissed the petition on all the three counts. The bench found no merit in any of the pleas made by Waghmare expressing reservation about the existing mechanism.

The petitioner, Waghmare, has appeared in person and sought a proper audit of PM CARE’s fund, the appointment of three trustees as per the scheme of the fund. He also demanded the declaration of money collected so far and its utilization.



The PM Cares Fund was formed on March 28 this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The petitioner lawyer also claimed to have contributed to it.

Also read: Decision on reopening gyms, places of worship likely in September first week - Sanjay Raut

“This is not a personal fund of any political party,” he claimed while seeking the appointment of leaders belonging to opposition parties to make the functioning of the fund more transparent and inclusive.

Additional Solicitor General of India, Anil Singh had sought the dismissal of the PIL filed by Waghmare and stated that the Supreme Court had already rejected the petition last week with detailed reasons. Singh added that most of the issues agitated in this PIL have been covered by the apex court’s ruling.

The Centre strongly opposed the petition and dubbed it as politically motivated while doubting the intentions of the petition. The prime minister is the ex-officio chairman of the trust formed to manage the funds and senior ministers are ex-officio members. About the remaining three trustees, the petitioner had sought the appointment of opposition leaders as trustees. The Centre had made it clear that the prime minister had the discretion to appoint any three eminent persons and such a prayer was not legally tenable.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GST severely impacted this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, says Finance Secretary
Aug 27, 2020 16:46 IST
Rhea says she saw Sushant’s body for few seconds: ‘I touched his feat’
Aug 27, 2020 16:36 IST
‘Look at big picture of ties’: China messages India amid running border row
Aug 27, 2020 16:36 IST
Punjab school events: BCM students brush up their language skills
Aug 27, 2020 16:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.