Bombay HC to hear Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case against BMC today

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case till September 25. The hearing in the matter will begin in high court from today.

The hearing in the case cannot be delayed as the bungalow should not be left in partially demolished state during the monsoon season, the court said on Thursday, adding that it will hear the petitioner’s argument on Friday.

“The matter cannot be delayed as the bungalow is partially demolished and monsoon season is going on. We will allow the petitioner’s advocate to start arguments from tomorrow,” the bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla said.

The bench has also sought replies from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) H-ward officer Bhagyawant Late to the plea.

On Tuesday, high court had allowed Ranaut to add Raut as a party in her petition.

The bench on Thursday said that the court will begin hearing the petition on Friday and Raut could file his reply anytime before his lawyers start their arguments.

While scheduling the hearing for Friday, 3 pm, the bench said, “Since 40 per cent of the Petitioner’s Bungalow is already demolished on 9th September, 2020 and the Bungalow continues to stand in partially demolished condition, it is likely that some mishap may be caused due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai. It is therefore necessary to hear the matter at the earliest,” as quoted by PTI.