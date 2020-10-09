Book Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka court directs police over her ‘anti-farmer’ tweet

A local court in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Friday directed the police to book Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting the recently-cleared farm laws, according to a report.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court directed the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against Ranaut based on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik, according to news agency PTI. The court said Naik had filed an application under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for investigation. “The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for the report,” the court said, according to PTI.

Naik, who hails from Kyathasandra, said the court had directed the jurisdictional police station to register an FIR and inquire in connection with his criminal case against the actor.

“People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation,” Ranaut had tweeted on September 21 from her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam. Naik said Ranaut’s tweet had hurt him and prompted him to file a case against her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in a series of tweets, reassured farmers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the government procurement of farmers’ produce will continue after the bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha. The actor had picked up one of PM’s tweets, described the protesters as “the same terrorists who indulged in bloodshed even though no countryman lost citizenship due to CAA”.

She had clarified that she did not call farmers terrorists and dared anybody to prove it. “Like Lord Krishna has Narayani Army, similarly Pappu has his Champu army that knows only to fight on the basis of rumours. This is my original tweet, if somebody can prove that I called farmers terrorists then I will apologize and leave Twitter forever,” she tweeted in Hindi later.

According to Live Law, Naik in his plea alleged that Ranaut’s tweet has a clear intention to injure the people who are opposing the farm bills, “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society.”

“....this posting on twitter account of the accused posted by her may lead to collision between the people of different group believe in different ideology. It seems that the government authorities have turned a blind eye to the same and does not have any established measures or rules and guidelines to control and regulate the same. On the bare perusal of all these content it is more than evident that the government is least bothered and as usual waiting for some dangerous consequences to happen before taking some appropriate actions,” he had said, according to Bar and Bench.

(With agency inputs)