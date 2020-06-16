‘Borders are intact under PM Modi’s leadership’: JP Nadda on LAC clash with China

BJP President JP Nadda asserted that India’s borders are and will remain intact under the leadership of PM Modi and stated that the Indian Army had given a “befitting” reply to Chinese soldiers who had clashed with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh last night. (File photo)

BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday asserted that India’s borders are and will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the Indian Army had given a “befitting” reply to Chinese soldiers who had clashed with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh last night resulting in deaths of three personnel including one officer and two soldiers.

“Borders of India will remain intact and are intact under the leadership of the PM. During the de-escalation process that was underway in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, a violent face-off took place with Chinese Army. Indian Army gave a befitting reply. Unfortunately, we lost our 3 army men,” Nadda was quoted as saying by BJP’s official twitter handle.

Nadda’s comments came close on the heels of the external affairs ministry accusing China of attempting to unilaterally change the status quo of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley in a departure from the consensus achieved in ongoing talks between the two sides to respect the LAC.

Official spokesperson of the ministry Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday afternoon that both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

A Commanding Officer (CO) of the Colonel rank was killed along with two soldiers in the violent encounter.

The statement from the foreign ministry further said that India holds a responsible approach to border management and is convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue.

“At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it added.

Nadda, while paying homage to the sacrifice of the army personnel, said that India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised.

I pay homage to them for their sacrifice and I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. We now have the political will and our army is fully equipped to take on any adversary,” Nadda said.

The Chinese foreign ministry and the PLA had earlier issued statements claiming Indian soldiers had crossed the LAC and launched “provocative attacks” which led to a “fierce physical confrontation” between the two sides

Nadda’s comments come amid demands by opposition parties, particularly the Congress, to disclose the circumstances of the clashes that led to the deaths of Indian personnel during the de-escalation process.

The de-escalation process had begun after the two armies were locked in a 40-day standoff at four locations in Ladakh since early May.