Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive

‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive

The truck driver in Krishna Lanka locality was bored and played cards with his friends and neighbours while the women grouped up and played tambola.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, Amaravati

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment suits as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a government hospital in Vijayawada. (ANI Photo )

A bored truck driver’s effort to kill time by indulging in a game of cards with friends and neighbours led to the infection of coronavirus in 24 people in one locality of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh, Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz said here on Saturday.

A social grouping for whiling away time by another truck driver resulted in the virus affliction to about 15 people in another locality in Vijayawada.

These two instances accounted for about 40 cases in the city in the last couple of days, he said.

The truck driver in Krishna Lanka locality was bored and played cards with his friends and neighbours while the women grouped up and played tambola.



Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

All this resulted in the spread of the dreaded virus in 24 people, he said.

“The same thing happened in Karmika Nagar. The truck driver moved around socialising and in the process about 15 people got afflicted,” Imtiaz added.

Also read: India crosses 26,000 Covid-19 cases with biggest one-day spike

Failure to maintain physical distance was the sole cause for the transmission of the coronavirus in these cases, he said in a recorded video message.

Vijayawada is one of the major hotspots of coronavirus in the state where over 100 cases have been registered so far.

Also read: States divided on extending Covid-19 lockdown beyond May 3

In the last 24 hours alone 25 fresh cases were reported in the city, which is part of the state capital Amaravati.

The Collector appealed to people to strictly maintain physical distance to avoid the infection.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Allow opening of small shops, biz and industries, Capt to Shah
Apr 27, 2020 20:28 IST
Bundesliga plan to restart faces increasing opposition
Apr 27, 2020 20:27 IST
Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works
Apr 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.