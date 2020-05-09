Sections
Both Centre, AAP govt non-transparent on Covid-19 situation: Congress

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken told reporters there was “confusion” within the Centre in its fight against Covid-19, and asked how India would tackle the pandemic if officials continued to speak in different voices.

Updated: May 09, 2020 17:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken referred to “differing” comments made by some officials on the Covid-19 situation in the country, and urged the Central government to clearly tell the people about the exact impact of the pandemic to enable them to prepare accordingly. (PTI)

The opposition Congress on Saturday accused the Centre and the Delhi government of being non-transparent in reporting coronavirus cases.

Maken referred to “differing” comments made by some officials on the Covid-19 situation in the country, and urged the Central government to clearly tell the people about the exact impact of the pandemic to enable them to prepare accordingly.

He asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi to be more transparent in reporting coronavirus cases.



Maken’s comments came against the backdrop of confusion over the number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the national capital, with data from four hospitals showing 92 people had succumbed to infections as against 68 deaths reported by the Delhi government.

“It is a matter of shame that the national capital is witnessing a sorry state of affairs in the fight against the pandemic,” Maken said.

He called for more coordination between states and the Central government, and urged the Centre to spell out a clear exit strategy for the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

