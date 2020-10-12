Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Issue bound to arise somewhere’: Supreme Court notice to Centre on petition challenging farm laws

‘Issue bound to arise somewhere’: Supreme Court notice to Centre on petition challenging farm laws

Four petitions were listed before the court on the issue of passage of farm bills by Parliament. The notice was issued on a petition filed by Rakesh Vaishnav, who represents Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:26 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The petition against farm laws was heard by three-judge bench headed by chief justice of India. (PTI File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Centre, seeking response on a petition challenging the farm bills passed by Parliament last month. These bills received President’s Ram Nath Kovind’s assent and became law.

The notice was issued on a petition filed by Rakesh Vaishnav, who represents Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress.

The three-judge bench of chief justice of India SA Bobde, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice and asked Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal to file the response.

The court noted that no cause of action has so far arisen but Vaishnav’s lawyer P Parmeswaran argued that his client had earlier approached the Chhattisgarh high court challenging the ordinance. He requested the Supreme Court to strike down the new farm laws claiming that they surreptitiously repealed local laws in Chhattisgarh.



The bench said, “We will issue notice as this issue is bound to arise somewhere or other.”

Four petitions were listed before the court on this issue. For this case, along with AG, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and ASG KM Natraj appeared.

The three laws passed by Parliament are: Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Agriculture and Promotion) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Oct 12, 2020 13:55 IST
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST
FMSitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
Oct 12, 2020 14:05 IST
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:07 IST

latest news

Mumbai power outage: Western, Central Railway resume services
Oct 12, 2020 14:12 IST
R Madhavan wants punishment for teen threatening Dhoni’s daughter
Oct 12, 2020 14:06 IST
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:07 IST
Shilpa Shetty sends Monday motivation from Manali in this fitness video
Oct 12, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.